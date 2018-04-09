Pedestrian killed in Lexington Co. while crossing interstate

One person is dead following an incident on I-26.

A pedestrian was struck by three cars while trying to cross I-26 Westbound, according to South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday April 8.

Passengers in the three cars involved were not injured.

The pedestrian died from injuries and has not yet been identified.

There is no word on any filed charges.

