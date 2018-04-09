Copy-Copy-Copy-COPY ME--DO NOT DELETE--MASTER LIVE STREAM LANDING PAGE

COPY ME--DO NOT DELETE--MASTER LIVE STREAM LANDING PAGE
Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.More >>
The grandparents of the teen shot and killed after stealing a beer were among dozens of people calling for the store’s closure.More >>
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Patrick Reed shot just 1-under on Sunday but managed to claim his first green jacket.More >>
A collision has currently shut down I-20 Westbound near Broad River Road at mile marker 65, according to Richland County Dispatch.More >>
President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and...More >>
Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.More >>
With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.More >>
A coalition of child advocates and consumer groups is asking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google's YouTube service for improperly collecting kids' data and targeting ads to them.More >>
Much to the delight of "Star Wars" fans everywhere, a full-length "Solo: A Star Wars Story" trailer was released Sunday night.More >>
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 8 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.74.More >>
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says the company is conducting audit of Cambridge Analytica's data use.More >>
The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.More >>
On Monday morning, the community will say goodbye to a Saluda County deputy who died in the line of dutyMore >>
