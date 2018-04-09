LIVE: One lane back open on I-20WB after deadly collision near Broad River Rd.

One lane is now back open on I-20WB after a deadly collision caused delays near Broad River Road on Monday morning.

The collision involved multiple vehicles near Broad River Road at Exit 65, according to Richland County Dispatch.

Richland Co. Coroner Gary Watts confirmed that this was a fatal collision. Crews are on the scene, but the number of fatalities has not been confirmed at this time.

The right lane on I-20WB is now open to traffic. Traffic on the Eastbound side is backing up.

RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.

Continue to expect delays in the area.

WIS will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.