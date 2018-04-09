27-year-old dead after fatal Interstate 20 collision

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the victim in a fatal collision on Interstate 20 near Broad River Road early Monday morning that involved multiple vehicles and shut down traffic for an extended period of time.

Christian Matthew Frasier, 27, was not wearing a seatbelt when his vehicle lost control and struck the concrete lane divider, causing his vehicle to overturn. The other vehicles involved then struck Frasier's vehicle. The West Columbia native was pronounced dead at the scene.

All lanes are open on I-20WB, but delays are expected to persist throughout the day.

Others involved sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to SCHP.

WIS News 10 will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

