FIRST ALERT: Rain returns for Monday

Rainy Days and Mondays…as the song says, that will be our theme today as we’ll see more clouds than sun with periods of rain/showers through early afternoon.

Temperatures will remain well below normal with daytime highs in the 50s.

High pressure will move into the southeast by midday Tuesday. This will clear our skies and start a nice warm up for the rest of the week as we go from the 50s today to the 80s by the end of the week.

Our next system will be here by the weekend.

A strong cold front will move into the state by Sunday, giving us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms.

This will be something to watch closely as we move into the week.

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with periods of showers and rain ending by afternoon. Cool and breezy. Highs upper 50s. Rain chance 80%

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs upper 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s