Columbia apartment complex faces third fire in three months

The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.More >>
Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.More >>
The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.More >>
President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and...More >>
President Donald Trump is suggesting China will ease trade barriers "because it is the right thing to do" and Washington and Beijing can settle disputes that have rattled financial markets, consumers and businesses.More >>
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 8 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.74.More >>
The Briargate Condominiums on Old Manor Rd in Columbia caught fire for the third time in three months as crews battled the latest fire at the apartments.More >>
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says the company is conducting audit of Cambridge Analytica's data use.More >>
Patrick Reed shot just 1-under on Sunday but managed to claim his first green jacket.More >>
A woman who was found still alive among the blaze of her home in Kershaw County has succumbed to her injuries, according to the coroner's office.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before three Congressional committees this week.More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...More >>
FBI agents working for special counsel Robert Mueller searched a storage unit containing records for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort last May and used the documents to support criminal charges against...More >>
