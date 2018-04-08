Columbia apartment complex faces third fire in three months

Shantavia White says that her dog caused the fire after it knocked over a lit candle. (Source: WIS)

Briargate Condominiums in Columbia caught on fire for third time in a three-month period. (Source: WIS)

The Briargate Condominiums on Old Manor Rd in Columbia caught fire for the third time in three months as crews battled the latest fire at the apartments.

Officials say 12 apartments were affected and the fire was accidental, beginning on the second floor of the complex.

Here’s what Briargate Apartments looks like right now... This is the third fire of 2018 for this complex. We’re told today’s fire is accidental, and no one is hurt. Live at 6 on @wis10 with more info. pic.twitter.com/dbhLSP3buR — Jenna Cisneros (@JennaWISTV) April 8, 2018

Shantavia White, who lives in the apartment building says her puppy knocked over a lit candle in her living room.

“I saw fire," White said. "My couch was literally in flames. It just started getting bigger and bigger.”

When White saw the flames, she went next door to warn neighbors and called 911.

White said she is grateful that no one is hurt and is happy her and her puppy made it out alive.

Crews responded to the 24-apartment complex just before 3:30 Sunday afternoon.

“Only 12 were affected because we do have a fire wall so it did stop the fire from spreading,” Aubrey Jenkins, Columbia Fire Chief, said

Jenkins said that while this fire caused significant damage, he does not believe it's as bad as the previous two fires that happened here this year.

Briargate Condominiums caught on fire first in January, displacing 40 people and then again in early March where 12 families needed assistance from the American Red Cross.

Jenkins says they have contacted Red Cross for assistance.

The #RedCross is responding to help. — Red Cross S.Carolina (@RedCrossSC) April 8, 2018

There are no injuries and Columbia Fire continues to investigate the cause.

