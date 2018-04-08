Columbia apartment complex faces third fire in three months

The Briargate Condominiums on Old Manor Rd in Columbia are on fire for the third time in three months as crews battle the latest fire at the apartments.

Officials say 12 apartments are currently affected and the fire was accidental and begun on the second floor of the complex.

There are no injuries and the cause remains under investigation.

Briargate Condominiums caught on fire first in January, displacing 40 people and then again in early March where 12 families needed assistance from the American Red Cross.

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.