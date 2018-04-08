Suspect in custody following Sumter County store clerk assaulted, robbed

A suspect is in custody in connection with an assault and robbery that occurred at The Station convenience store in Mayesville, SC, on April 6.

The victim is currently in stable condition, but faces an extended recovery, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was struck in the head when the suspect assaulted him and stole goods and money from the store.

Charges are pending and are expected in the morning.

