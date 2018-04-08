Officials charge man in connection to robbery, assault that 'seriously injured' clerk

The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.More >>
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.More >>
Firefighters have extinguished a four-alarm fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan. One man died as a result of the blaze.More >>
President Donald Trump is suggesting China will ease trade barriers "because it is the right thing to do" and Washington and Beijing can settle disputes that have rattled financial markets, consumers and businesses.More >>
President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and rescuers that poison gas was used.More >>
Governors may be powerless to deny Trump's request to send National Guard troops to Mexico border.More >>
FBI agents working for special counsel Robert Mueller searched a storage unit containing records for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort last May and used the documents to support criminal charges against...More >>
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says the company is conducting audit of Cambridge Analytica's data use.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
A suspect is in custody in connection with an assault and robbery that occurred at The Station convenience store in Mayesville, SC, on April 6.More >>
Pope Francis has urged the faithful to not give up on the sacrament of reconciliation, even those who continue to backslide.More >>
The torso armor Russell Crowe wore in his Oscar-winning role in "Gladiator" has eclipsed expectations at a Sydney auction, selling for 125,000 Australian dollars ($96,000).More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
