Officials charge man in connection to robbery, assault that 'seriously injured' clerk

Sumter County deputies have identified the man arrested and charged in connection to a robbery and assault that left a clerk seriously injured.

Chauncey Antonio Wright, 23, has been charged with armed robbery.

Deputies say just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a man entered a convenience store on the 5000 block of Florence Highway and assaulted a clerk before robbing the store and fleeing. The victim remains in stable condition at a hospital in Florence.

Investigators were able to identify Wright as a suspect and the victim identified Wright as the perpetrator in a photo lineup. A description of the car Wright could possibly be traveling in was released and a patrol deputy happened to stop that car on an unrelated traffic offense.

Wright was taken to the Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center where he was interviewed and charged.

His bond hearing is set for 2 p.m. on Monday at the Sumter County Sheriff Office Detention Center.

