Officials charge man in connection to robbery, assault that 'ser - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Officials charge man in connection to robbery, assault that 'seriously injured' clerk

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Sumter County deputies have identified the man arrested and charged in connection to a robbery and assault that left a clerk seriously injured.

Chauncey Antonio Wright, 23, has been charged with armed robbery.

Deputies say just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a man entered a convenience store on the 5000 block of Florence Highway and assaulted a clerk before robbing the store and fleeing. The victim remains in stable condition at a hospital in Florence.

Investigators were able to identify Wright as a suspect and the victim identified Wright as the perpetrator in a photo lineup. A description of the car Wright could possibly be traveling in was released and a patrol deputy happened to stop that car on an unrelated traffic offense.

Wright was taken to the Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center where he was interviewed and charged.

His bond hearing is set for 2 p.m. on Monday at the Sumter County Sheriff Office Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-08 11:00:15 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-08 11:00:15 GMT
    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source: Raycom Media)The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

    More >>

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

    More >>

  • Boy, 4, allegedly beaten to death for spilling cereal

    Boy, 4, allegedly beaten to death for spilling cereal

    Sunday, April 8 2018 1:03 AM EDT2018-04-08 05:03:14 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 1:03 AM EDT2018-04-08 05:03:14 GMT
    After they were charged with murder, 4-year-old Tahjir Smith's mother and her boyfriend were denied bail. (Source: Family photo/KYW/CNN)After they were charged with murder, 4-year-old Tahjir Smith's mother and her boyfriend were denied bail. (Source: Family photo/KYW/CNN)

    The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.

    More >>

    The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.

    More >>

  • Teacher files police report after child with autism hits her

    Teacher files police report after child with autism hits her

    Sunday, April 8 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-04-08 07:12:18 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-04-08 07:12:18 GMT
    The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction. (Source: KRQE/CNN)The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction. (Source: KRQE/CNN)

    The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.

    More >>

    The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.

    More >>
    •   

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Trump calls out 'Animal Assad' for suspected chemical attack

    Trump calls out 'Animal Assad' for suspected chemical attack

    Sunday, April 8 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-04-08 13:48:21 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-04-08 15:20:40 GMT
    (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...(Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...

    President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and rescuers that poison gas was used.

    More >>

  • Trump suggesting China will 'take down' its trade barriers

    Trump suggesting China will 'take down' its trade barriers

    Sunday, April 8 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-04-08 12:48:14 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-04-08 15:20:33 GMT
    (Chinatopix via AP). Chinese workers stand in front of a loaded cargo ship docked at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province, Sunday, April 8, 2018. Amid falling markets, President Donald Trump's new economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, says the...(Chinatopix via AP). Chinese workers stand in front of a loaded cargo ship docked at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province, Sunday, April 8, 2018. Amid falling markets, President Donald Trump's new economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, says the...

    President Donald Trump is suggesting China will ease trade barriers "because it is the right thing to do" and Washington and Beijing can settle disputes that have rattled financial markets, consumers and businesses.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is suggesting China will ease trade barriers "because it is the right thing to do" and Washington and Beijing can settle disputes that have rattled financial markets, consumers and businesses.

    More >>

  • Trump troop request creates opening for governors to say no

    Trump troop request creates opening for governors to say no

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:18 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:18:03 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-04-08 15:02:26 GMT
    (Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2015, file photo, Oregon Rep. Andy Olson shakes hands with Sgt. Cruz Bryan while formally welcoming back Oregon Army National Guard members during a demobilization ceremony of the...(Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2015, file photo, Oregon Rep. Andy Olson shakes hands with Sgt. Cruz Bryan while formally welcoming back Oregon Army National Guard members during a demobilization ceremony of the...

    Governors may be powerless to deny Trump's request to send National Guard troops to Mexico border.

    More >>

    Governors may be powerless to deny Trump's request to send National Guard troops to Mexico border.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly