Bond denied for man accused of assault that 'seriously injured' Sumter Co. clerk

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.More >>
Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.More >>
With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.More >>
With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.More >>
The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.More >>
The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.More >>
Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.More >>
Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.More >>
A coalition of child advocates and consumer groups is asking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google's YouTube service for improperly collecting kids' data and targeting ads to them.More >>
A coalition of child advocates and consumer groups is asking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google's YouTube service for improperly collecting kids' data and targeting ads to them.More >>
The Faceblock folks are going full social media on the Facebook CEO. They’ve put together ready-made messages and graphics to litter all the platforms.More >>
The Faceblock folks are going full social media on the Facebook CEO. They’ve put together ready-made messages and graphics to litter all the platforms.More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.More >>
On Monday morning, the community will say goodbye to a Saluda County deputy who died in the line of dutyMore >>
On Monday morning, the community will say goodbye to a Saluda County deputy who died in the line of dutyMore >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
Temperatures will remain on the chilly side and well below normal with daytime highs only in the middle 50s.More >>
Temperatures will remain on the chilly side and well below normal with daytime highs only in the middle 50s.More >>
South Carolina Democratic Party leaders want the State Law Enforcement Division and the 16th Circuit Solicitor's Office to look further into an incident where Republican Rep. Ralph Norman pulled out a loaded firearm during a town hall meeting last week.More >>
South Carolina Democratic Party leaders want the State Law Enforcement Division and the 16th Circuit Solicitor's Office to look further into an incident where Republican Rep. Ralph Norman pulled out a loaded firearm during a town hall meeting last week.More >>