Bond denied for man accused of assault that 'seriously injured' - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Bond denied for man accused of assault that 'seriously injured' clerk

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Sumter County deputies have identified the man arrested and charged in connection to a robbery and assault that left a clerk seriously injured.

Chauncey Antonio Wright, 23, has been charged with armed robbery. He was denied bond on Monday morning by Magistrate Judge Larry Blanding.

Deputies say just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a man entered a convenience store on the 5000 block of Florence Highway and assaulted a clerk before robbing the store and fleeing. The victim remains in stable condition at a hospital in Florence.

Investigators were able to identify Wright as a suspect and the victim identified Wright as the perpetrator in a photo lineup. A description of the car Wright could possibly be traveling in was released and a patrol deputy happened to stop that car on an unrelated traffic offense.

Wright was taken to the Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center where he was interviewed and charged.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Sheriff: Body found in MS could be TN murder suspect

    Sheriff: Body found in MS could be TN murder suspect

    Monday, April 9 2018 11:11 AM EDT2018-04-09 15:11:59 GMT
    Casey Lawhorn, wanted by East Ridge Police (TN) in connection with double homicide; (Photo Source: WRCB)Casey Lawhorn, wanted by East Ridge Police (TN) in connection with double homicide; (Photo Source: WRCB)

    Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.

    More >>

    Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.

    More >>

  • Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-08 11:00:15 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-04-09 13:43:46 GMT
    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source:Fort Pierce Police)The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source:Fort Pierce Police)

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

    More >>

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

    More >>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>
    •   

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Facebook users to learn if they were part of privacy scandal

    Facebook users to learn if they were part of privacy scandal

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:29 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-04-09 15:10:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is on the offensive to try to contain swirling concerns about how it...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is on the offensive to try to contain swirling concerns about how it...

    Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.

    More >>

    Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.

    More >>

  • Child advocates ask FTC to investigate YouTube

    Child advocates ask FTC to investigate YouTube

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:28:43 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-04-09 15:09:51 GMT
    (Source: YouTube/CNN)(Source: YouTube/CNN)

    A coalition of child advocates and consumer groups is asking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google's YouTube service for improperly collecting kids' data and targeting ads to them.

    More >>

    A coalition of child advocates and consumer groups is asking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google's YouTube service for improperly collecting kids' data and targeting ads to them.

    More >>

  • Mom accidentally sends son to school in X-rated McDonald's parody T-shirt

    Mom accidentally sends son to school in X-rated McDonald's parody T-shirt

    Monday, April 9 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-04-09 14:43:29 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-04-09 15:06:13 GMT
    The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all. (Source: Amazon)The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all. (Source: Amazon)
    The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all. (Source: Amazon)The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all. (Source: Amazon)

    The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.

    More >>

    The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly