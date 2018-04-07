First annual Kinetic Derby day to be held in West Columbia. (Source: Erin Didyoung)

The City of West Columbia is hosting its first annual Kinetic Derby day on Saturday, April 21st.

The celebration will include a parade of handmade, human-powered kinetic sculptures.

Kinetic floats have no stored energy, motors, or electricity.

Only pushing, pulling, pedaling or walking is permitted in order to move the human-powered floats throughout the course.

The parade is followed by an afternoon of adult and child soapbox derby racing.

There will also be various food trucks serving up tacos, hoagies, ice cream, along with booths featuring local artists and vendors selling arts and crafts.

“The kinetic sculpture parade is unique they only have a couple other ones in the United States," Anna Huffman, West Columbia Director of Information Technology, said. "One in Philly, one in the Keys, and one on the West Coast, so this is something that in this area there’s nothing like it.“

Sunday, at 2 p.m. there will be a test run for participants on Center Street from State Street to Shuler Street.

The street will be closed from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information visit (https://www.kineticderbyday.com/)

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.