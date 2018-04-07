SCSO: Man steals cash, items from store after beating clerk in head

Sumter deputies are searching for a suspect who beat a store clerk in the head before stealing money and several other items from a convenience store.

The incident happened in Mayesville just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday at The Station located at 5480 Florence Highway.

Deputies say the robber beat the store clerk in the head with an unknown object. The clerk had to be airlifted to the hospital and is in stable condition.

After assaulting the clerk, the suspect then went behind the counter and stole an undetermined amount of money from the register along with several other items. He then fled on foot from the scene.

Deputies reviewed security footage from the store. They described the suspect as a black male standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing dark clothing, a black fishing/’boonie’ style hat with some sort of writing around it and a long red drawstring. He was also wearing a pair of white gloves and appeared to have a thin beard.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2002. You can also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

