He's back: Steve Spurrier to return to coaching with new Alliance of American Football

The old ball coach will be back on the sidelines in 2019.

In an announcement on their website, the Alliance of American Football announced its first team, the Orlando Alliance, and its first head coach, former South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier.

The league, started by TV executive Charlie Ebersol and former NFL front office executive Bill Polian, will field several teams across the country.

“When reviewing markets for The Alliance, we focused on cities who were looking for more football. Orlando has already proven to be a passionate, loyal and engaged fan base that loves the game, yet they don’t have a professional football team to call their own," Charlie Ebersol said." Well, we’re not just bringing professional football to town, we’re bringing the Head Ball Coach with us, a true Florida legend.”

Spurrier, who was coy with WIS Sports Director Rick Henry a few weeks ago in regard to a report about his return by The Sporting News, sounds excited about his return to pro football.

Related: Report: Steve Spurrier might return to the sidelines as a coach next year

“What first captured my attention was Charlie and Bill’s commitment to putting top-flight, professional football on the field and creating a true alliance between fans, players and the game. The Alliance offers a unique opportunity to get back into coaching, this time for a spring season, and work closely with hungry, talented athletes looking to begin, revive or extend their professional careers," Spurrier said." The fact I can do this in Orlando makes it that much sweeter. I’m fired up and ready to go.”

Spurrier, who is a former Heisman winner and National Champion as a coach, last coached for the Gamecocks. He was also a head coach in the NFL with the Washington Redskins.

The league's inaugural season is set for April 2019.

It's OFFICIAL: The legendary Head Ball Coach, @SteveSpurrierUF has joined The Alliance as head coach in Orlando. All the details at https://t.co/FPPxtbeBjO #JoinTheAlliance #AllianceORL pic.twitter.com/1Q4eQRq1is — AAF (@TheAAF) April 7, 2018

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.