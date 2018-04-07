He's back: Steve Spurrier to return to coaching with new Alliance of American Football

LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Annette Rosenow needed help moving her dogs and enlisted the help of a couple she found on Craigslist. Police are now searching for the unidentified woman.More >>
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."More >>
Police in the western German city of Muenster say a car has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others.More >>
The torso armor Russell Crowe wore in his Oscar-winning role in "Gladiator" has eclipsed expectations at a Sydney auction, selling for 125,000 Australian dollars ($96,000).More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>
Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.More >>
The soldiers were members of the 101st Airborne Division's 101st Combat Aviation Brigade.More >>
The old ball coach will be back on the sidelines in 2019.More >>
Governors may be powerless to deny Trump's request to send National Guard troops to Mexico border.More >>
The WIS First Alert weather team has your latest weather story as we head into the weekend.More >>
FBI agents working for special counsel Robert Mueller searched a storage unit containing records for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort last May and used the documents to support criminal charges against...More >>
Annette Rosenow needed help moving her dogs and enlisted the help of a couple she found on Craigslist. Police are now searching for the unidentified woman.More >>
