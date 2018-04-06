$1.6 million in federal funds approved for Richland County Sewer repairs

LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."More >>
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.More >>
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.More >>
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.More >>
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>
South Korean court to issue verdict on disgraced former President Park Geun-hye.More >>
South Korean court to issue verdict on disgraced former President Park Geun-hye.More >>
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved over $1.6 million in funds for Richland County to cover the costs of restoring sewer lines and connecting manholes that were damaged in the East Public Service District following severe storms and flooding in 2015.More >>
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved over $1.6 million in funds for Richland County to cover the costs of restoring sewer lines and connecting manholes that were damaged in the East Public Service District following severe storms and flooding in 2015.More >>
The WIS First Alert weather team has your latest weather story as we head into the weekend.More >>
The WIS First Alert weather team has your latest weather story as we head into the weekend.More >>
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."More >>
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."More >>
Player of the Year awards have highlighted a dominant senior season for South Carolina forward A’ja Wilson.More >>
Player of the Year awards have highlighted a dominant senior season for South Carolina forward A’ja Wilson.More >>
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.More >>
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.More >>
A South Carolina congressman has pulled out his own loaded handgun during a meeting with constituents to make a point that guns are dangerous only in the hands of criminals.More >>
A South Carolina congressman has pulled out his own loaded handgun during a meeting with constituents to make a point that guns are dangerous only in the hands of criminals.More >>