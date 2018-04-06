$1.6 million in federal funds approved for Richland County Sewer repairs

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved over $1.6 million in funds for Richland County to cover the costs of restoring sewer lines and connecting manholes that were damaged in the East Public Service District following severe storms and flooding in 2015.

$1.6 million is the federal share of the total $2.2 million cost of the project. The remainder comes from non-federal sources.

South Carolina received permission back in August to purchase homes damaged from the flooding, offering homeowners 100 percent of their pre-flood value.

The grant is part of FEMA's Public Assistance Grant program which provides assistance to local governments to recover from major disasters or emergencies.

South Carolina has benefited from $96.3 million in federal funds through the program.

