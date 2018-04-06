Wilson takes home Wooden Award

By John Del Bianco

Player of the Year awards have highlighted a dominant senior season for South Carolina forward A’ja Wilson.

The Gamecock took home the most prestigious POY award on Friday night, winning the women’s John R. Wooden Award over UConn’s Katie Lou Samuelson and Gabby Williams, Louisville’s Asia Durr and Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu.

She was awarded with the honor during ESPN’s College Basketball Awards show held at The Novo by Microsoft in downtown Los Angeles.

The Wooden Award makes Wilson the consensus player of the year, winning all seven of the honors from different national media outlets.

It's a clean sweep. ??



Forward @_ajawilson22 adds the Wooden Award to her lengthy list of 2018 national honors.



?? » https://t.co/kri7KCUA5B pic.twitter.com/Mm2G6LKjlj — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) April 7, 2018

Copyright 2018 TheBigSpur.com. All rights reserved.