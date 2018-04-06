History repeats itself? SC reps offer secession over guns - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

History repeats itself? SC reps offer secession over guns

By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina debated seceding from the Union more than 150 years ago, a decision that ultimately led to the Civil War. Now, the topic has come up again, amid a national debate over firearms and gun rights.

A trio of state House Republicans on Thursday quietly introduced a bill that would allow lawmakers to debate seceding from the U.S. "if the federal government confiscates legally purchased firearms in this State."

The measure, sponsored by Reps. Mike Pitts, Jonathon Hill and Ashley Trantham, has no real chance this session. The deadline for bills to move from one chamber to the other is April 10.

