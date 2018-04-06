Remains of WWII veteran returned home, buried in Fort Jackson National Cemetery

Special coverage for the Year of the Veteran.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.More >>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>
South Korean court to issue verdict on disgraced former President Park Geun-hye.More >>
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says the company is conducting audit of Cambridge Analytica's data use.More >>
South Carolina debated seceding from the Union more than 150 years ago, a decision that ultimately led to the Civil War. Now, the topic has come up again, amid a national debate over firearms and gun rights.More >>
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after an infant died after being left in a car.More >>
A Saluda County deputy has died in the line of duty after an overnight chase, according to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The remains of a World War II veteran who died more than 70 years ago have found their final resting place in Fort Jackson National Cemetery.More >>
A former U.S. Attorney for the Obama Administration is pressing Democratic and Republican leaders to place a non-binding ballot question to voters to gauge their opinion on legalizing medical marijuana.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified a 19-year-old Columbia man as the driver of a car that died in an overnight crash on Leesburg Road.More >>
