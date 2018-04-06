RCSD: 15-year-old suspects arrested for stealing guns, breaking - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

RCSD: 15-year-old suspects arrested for stealing guns, breaking into cars

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Two 15-year-old suspects have been arrested after Richland County Deputies say they the stole handguns and broke into several cars.

Investigators say the two teens stole a car and crashed it on the 4800 block of Hardscrabble Road near Ridge View after a high-speed chase around 4 a.m. Friday morning.  

Deputies say the two then tried to run away from the scene. 

Investigators found stolen handguns in their possession and additional charges are forthcoming. 

