RCSD: 15-year-old suspects arrested for stealing guns, breaking into cars

Two 15-year-old suspects have been arrested after Richland County Deputies say they the stole handguns and broke into several cars.

Investigators say the two teens stole a car and crashed it on the 4800 block of Hardscrabble Road near Ridge View after a high-speed chase around 4 a.m. Friday morning.

Deputies say the two then tried to run away from the scene.

Investigators found stolen handguns in their possession and additional charges are forthcoming.

