Midlands WWII Veteran laid to rest

A Midlands WWII Veteran was laid to rest on Friday. (WIS)

A funeral for Army Air Forces 2nd Lieutenant William Harth was held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery on Friday.

Harth was a World War 2 veteran who was killed after his plane was brought down by German anti-aircraft fire.

The family says they're appreciative that after nearly 75 years, he's finally been brought home.

He was 22 years old in the summer of 1943 when he worked with a B-24 aircraft. It was part of the first low-flying missions over Romania.

They were met with German anti-aircraft fire and he was declared missing in action.

Later after that crash, Harth was recovered by Romanian civilians and put in a Romanian cemetery for a couple of years.

Then, he was moved to an American cemetery in Berlin and again to Italy.

It's just been over that past couple of years that he has been positively identified.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.