'I feel I have a mission to share my message,' Vietnam POW says - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

'I feel I have a mission to share my message,' Vietnam POW says about his years in captivity

By Jenna Cisneros, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
(WIS) -

A former Vietnam Prisoner of War held captive for over five years spoke to more than 400 soldiers at Shaw Air Force Base on Friday morning.

Leon Ellis, 74, was held captive nearly 50 years ago and remembers every detail. He was deployed to southeast Asia in July 1967 with the 390th Tactical Fighter Squadron at Da Nang Air Base, Republic of Vietnam and was forced to eject over North Vietnam during his 68th combat mission on Nov. 7, 1967.

Ellis spent his days in a 6.5 x 7 foot cell for the first 9 months where he and others were locked up most of the time. To add insult, he was fed only two times a day and lived with 53 men in one room.   

He wrote a book “Leading with Honor" in 2012 that features 14 key leadership principles he learned while being a prisoner during his 5 1/2 years of captivity.  

Ellis said he loves giving back to people at the base because visiting and sharing his story keeps him young.

“I feel I have a mission and my mission is to share my message about leading with honor about courage and leading with resilience,” Ellis said.

Ellis was released during Operation Homecoming on March 14, 1973 and retired from the Air Force on Feb. 1, 1990.

Despite the brutality of his captivity, Ellis said wouldn’t change a thing and that being a prisoner of war made him who he is today.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:38 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:38:57 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:32:33 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly