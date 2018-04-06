'I feel I have a mission to share my message,' Vietnam POW says about his years in captivity

LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.
Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.
South Korean court to issue verdict on disgraced former President Park Geun-hye.
The WIS First Alert weather team has your latest weather story as we head into the weekend.
The trend has grown 900 percent among high school students in recent years, according to the U.S. surgeon general.
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.
President Donald Trump has spoken. He wants U.S. troops and civilians out of Syria before November's congressional midterm elections.
In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney had made to the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with him.
A South Carolina woman has been charged in a crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Telecommunicator on Interstate 77 near the North Carolina-South Carolina state line Thursday evening.
Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.
