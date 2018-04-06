Former Vietnam Prisoner of War speaks at Shaw Air Force Base

A former Vietnam Prisoner of War who was held captive for over five years spoke to more than 400 soldiers at Shaw Airforce Base Friday morning.

Leon Ellis, 74, was held captive nearly 50 years ago and remembers every detail.

He was deployed to Southeast Asia in July of 1967 with the 390th Tactical Fighter Squadron at Da Nang Air Base, Republic of Vietnam and was forced to eject over North Vietnam during his 68th combat mission on November 7, 1967.

He spent his days in a 6 and a half by 7 foot cell for the first nine months, where he and others were locked up most of the time.



Ellis tells us he was fed only two times a day and lived with 53 men in one room.



In 2012 he wrote a book “Leading with Honor.”

The book features fourteen key leadership principles he learned while being a prisoner.

The book also details his five and a half years of captivity.



Ellis tells WIS he loves giving back to people at the base. He says visiting and sharing his story keeps him young.

His message today and everyday is leadership always makes a difference.

“I feel I have a mission and my mission is to share my message about leading with honor about courage and leading with resilience,” Ellis said.

After more than five years in captivity, Ellis was released during Operation Homecoming on March 14, 1973.



He retired from the Air Force on February 1, 1990.



Ellis says while it was a brutal time of his life, he wouldn’t change a thing and that being a prisoner of war made him who he is today.

