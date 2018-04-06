Former U.S. Attorney wants SC voters to answer the question on medical marijuana

A former U.S. Attorney for the Obama Administration is pressing Democratic and Republican leaders to place a non-binding ballot question to voters to gauge their opinion on legalizing medical marijuana.

Bill Nettles, who was the U.S Attorney from 2009 to 2016 and is now a leader of a pro-medical cannabis group, wrote a letter to South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson and South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick asking them to place that ballot question to voters in the June primary.

"A non-binding vote by Democratic and Republican voters would give policymakers the guidance they need during future debates on this issue," Nettles wrote. "As importantly, it will show your voters that you care about what they have to say."

“I think it is important that our state Democratic and Republican Parties allow primary voters to be heard on the important issue of legalization of medical marijuana for seriously ill patients in our state," Nettles said in a statement.

However, a spokesperson for state Republicans said the deadline for submitting questions to their ballot was Thursday and they did not include a question on medical marijuana.

A bipartisan bill, sponsored by Democratic Sen. Brad Hutto and Republican Sen. Tom Davis, making its way through the South Carolina Senate would legalize cannabis for medical use.

The bill recently passed subcommittee on its way to the Senate floor. Lawmakers have until Tuesday to pass it, or the bill is dead and advocates would have to start from scratch.

However, members of the law enforcement community have come out against the bill, saying it would endanger children and cause a spike in impaired driving.

The South Carolina Sheriff’s Association said they will not support marijuana as medicine because, for one, the FDA does not regulate it.

“Use of illegal drugs or drugs that could impair your cognitive process are, or, impact public safety," Sheriff's Association spokesman Jarrod Bruder said.

