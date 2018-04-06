Woman, 72, succumbs to injuries sustained in house fire

A woman who was found still alive among the blaze of her home in Kershaw County has succumbed to her injuries, according to the coroner's office.

Kershaw County Coroner David West said 72-year-old Barbara Currie was found in her White Pines Circle home last Saturday and was immediately taken to Kershaw Health.

From there, she was transported to the Augusta Burn Center where she later died due to carbon monoxide poisoning and smoke inhalation.

Currie, according to officials, was a retired former member of Camden's Public Works Department.

No word on what caused the fire.

