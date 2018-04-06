Congressman Trey Gowdy on leaving DC: 'I don't have a lot to show for the last seven years.'

Like a man fresh out of cares to give, Rep. Trey Gowdy admitted he didn't like being a congressman due to the hyper level of partisanship he says is plaguing Washington DC.

In an interview with VICE News, Gowdy, who decided not to seek re-election earlier this year, even said he's counting the number of trips he has left to the airport before leaving DC for good.

"I can tell you right now I have 19 more drives to the airport before this session is over," Gowdy said. "Nineteen more weeks for the rest of the year that I'm going to be gone three or four days away from home and then after that I'll be in South Carolina."

Pressed further on the fact that he's even counted trips to the airport, Gowdy said it's mostly because he's excited to do something else and feels like his accomplishments in DC are negligible.

"To the extent men judge themselves based on what they do for a living, I don't have a lot to show for the last seven years," Gowdy said.

Gowdy has been known for his eviscerating tactics as a legislator and debater on certain issues. As the chairman of the House Select Committee on Benghazi, Gowdy became famous for using his experience as a prosecutor to hammer former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on her role in the deaths of three Americans at the U.S. Consulate in Libya.

Gowdy was questioned if his tactics as a conservative firebrand were effective.

"I think it's effective at raising issues, but I don't think it's effective at resolving them," Gowdy said.

Gowdy and his friend, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, have been on a tour together to promote a book they wrote together titled "Unified," which seeks to discuss the ways their unlikely friendship can provide a road map to healing the country's divisive wounds.

Gowdy also said that his time in politics has come to a close and even discussed the potential that he may be back in the political realm once again.

"I can check off the box of having tried that," Gowdy said, "and you won't see me running for political office again."

