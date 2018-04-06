Midlands deputy killed in line of duty crash leaves behind pregn - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Midlands deputy killed in line of duty crash leaves behind pregnant wife, two step-sons

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Deputy Dale Hallman was killed in the line of duty on Thursday night. (Source: Saluda County Sheriff's Office) Deputy Dale Hallman was killed in the line of duty on Thursday night. (Source: Saluda County Sheriff's Office)
SALUDA COUNTY (WIS) -

A Saluda County deputy has died in the line of duty after an overnight chase, according to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office.

Details remain limited at this time, but according to the sheriff's office, the incident happened on Pen Creek Road following a chase. The suspect, according to deputies, ran off into the woods and the K9 unit was called in.

The Saluda County Coroner's Office identified the deputy as Dale Hallman, 30.

Hallman, the sheriff's office says, was bringing one of the sheriff's office's K9 perished after he crashed his car around 1 a.m. while en route to the scene. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hallman's car traveled off the right side of the road and he over-corrected before the car flew off the left side of the road and overturned.

Hallman, Highway Patrol investigators said, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. 

The dog was recovered as is expected to be okay.

Hallman was described by the sheriff's office as a "great guy" who was "wonderful with dogs." 

Hallman's family has already begun to receive an outpouring of support.

More on this story as it develops.

