Midlands deputy killed in line of duty crash leaves behind pregnant wife, two step-sons

LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.More >>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
Authorities are still investigating what caused more than a dozen family members to fall sick this week.More >>
Authorities are still investigating what caused more than a dozen family members to fall sick this week.More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>
Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.More >>
Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.More >>
President Donald Trump has spoken. He wants U.S. troops and civilians out of Syria before November's congressional midterm elections.More >>
President Donald Trump has spoken. He wants U.S. troops and civilians out of Syria before November's congressional midterm elections.More >>
South Korean court to issue verdict on disgraced former President Park Geun-hye.More >>
South Korean court to issue verdict on disgraced former President Park Geun-hye.More >>
A Saluda County deputy has died in the line of duty after an overnight chase, according to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Saluda County deputy has died in the line of duty after an overnight chase, according to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.More >>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.More >>
A teenager sang the theme from the TV show "Cops" after he was arrested following a chase in New Jersey.More >>
A teenager sang the theme from the TV show "Cops" after he was arrested following a chase in New Jersey.More >>
A former Vietnam Prisoner of War who was held captive for over five years spoke to more than 400 soldiers at Shaw Airforce Base Friday morning.More >>
A former Vietnam Prisoner of War who was held captive for over five years spoke to more than 400 soldiers at Shaw Airforce Base Friday morning. Leon Ellis, 74, was held captive nearly 50 years ago and remembers every detail. He spent his days in a 6 and a half by 7 foot cell for the first nine months, where he and oMore >>
Two 15-year-old suspects have been arrested after Richland County Deputies say they the stole handguns and broke into several cars.More >>
Two 15-year-old suspects have been arrested after Richland County Deputies say they the stole handguns and broke into several cars.More >>
A funeral for Army Air Forces 2nd Lieutenant William Harth was held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery on Friday.More >>
A funeral for Army Air Forces 2nd Lieutenant William Harth was held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery on Friday.More >>