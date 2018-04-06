Midlands deputy killed in line of duty crash leaves behind pregnant wife, two step-sons

This is the scene of the crash where Cpl. Dale Hallman's car went careening off the side of the road. (Source: WIS)

Deputy Dale Hallman was killed in the line of duty on Thursday night. (Source: Saluda County Sheriff's Office)

A Saluda County deputy has died in the line of duty after an overnight chase, according to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office.

Details remain limited at this time, but according to the sheriff's office, the incident happened on Pen Creek Road following a chase. The suspect, according to deputies, ran off into the woods and the K9 unit was called in.

The Saluda County Coroner's Office identified the deputy as Dale Hallman, 30.

Hallman, the sheriff's office says, was bringing one of the sheriff's office's K9 perished after he crashed his car around 1 a.m. while en route to the scene. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hallman's car traveled off the right side of the road and he over-corrected before the car flew off the left side of the road and overturned.

Hallman, Highway Patrol investigators said, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.

The dog was recovered as is expected to be okay.

Hallman was described by the sheriff's office as a "great guy" who was "wonderful with dogs."

Hallman's family has already begun to receive an outpouring of support.

Corporal Dale Hallman had bravely served the Saluda County Sheriff's Office for over 5 years & was a K9 handler. He was responding to a call for bloodhound assistance when killed in the line of duty. The K9 survived the vehicle accident.



We are forever grateful for his service. pic.twitter.com/5t1326n8Ju — Solicitor11thCircuit (@Solicitor_11th) April 6, 2018

Our hearts break deeply for the family of Corporal Dale Hallman of the Saluda County Sheriff's Office. We are setting up a GoFundMe for his pregnant wife and two boys. The page will be up shortly. Please help us support his family. https://t.co/lLS5H42kX2 @wis10 — Serve And Connect (@ServeAndConnect) April 6, 2018

The South Carolina Sheriff's Association released the following statement late Friday morning:

“The South Carolina Sheriffs' Association extends our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Hallman Family, Sheriff John Perry, and the entire Saluda County Sheriff's Office. Corporal Hallman's selfless actions will cause him to be forever remembered as a hero. Corporal Hallman’s death serves as a sobering reminder of exactly how dangerous the law enforcement profession truly is. We are thankful that Corporal Hallman, and all of his brothers and sisters in blue, were willing to stand in the gap to serve and protect our communities from those who wish to cause harm. If you're willing and able, please consider giving to the account below to assist this grieving family. The Association will be doing our part to help the family by making a contribution from our Fallen Heroes program. Corporal Dale Hallman, Saluda County Sheriff's Office, End of Watch - April 6, 2018.”

More on this story as it develops.

