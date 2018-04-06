LIVE: 4:30 p.m. news conference for Midlands deputy killed in th - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LIVE: 4:30 p.m. news conference for Midlands deputy killed in the line of duty

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Deputy Dale Hallman was killed in the line of duty on Thursday night. (Source: Saluda County Sheriff's Office) Deputy Dale Hallman was killed in the line of duty on Thursday night. (Source: Saluda County Sheriff's Office)
This is the scene of the crash where Cpl. Dale Hallman's car went careening off the side of the road. (Source: WIS) This is the scene of the crash where Cpl. Dale Hallman's car went careening off the side of the road. (Source: WIS)
SALUDA COUNTY (WIS) -

Saluda County Sheriff John Perry will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. Friday to discuss one of his deputies who died en route to help locate a man who took deputies on a chase overnight.

The Saluda County Coroner's Office identified the deputy as Cpl. Dale Hallman, 30.

The sheriff's office said they were chasing a suspect into Edgefield County when the pursuit ended and the suspect fled the car with a child and rifle in tow.

The child, luckily, was released by the suspect and taken into custody. 

Deputies called in the bloodhound unit in an effort to locate the suspect and Hallman responded. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol,  Hallman's car traveled off the right side of the road and he over-corrected before the car flew off the left side of the road and overturned.

Hallman, Highway Patrol investigators said, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. 

The dog was recovered as is expected to be okay.

Sheriff John Perry said Hallman left behind a pregnant wife, two step-sons, a mother, a father, and a sister. Hallman's family has already begun to receive an outpouring of support.

The South Carolina Sheriff's Association released the following statement late Friday morning: 

“The South Carolina Sheriffs' Association extends our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Hallman Family, Sheriff John Perry, and the entire Saluda County Sheriff's Office. Corporal Hallman's selfless actions will cause him to be forever remembered as a hero. Corporal Hallman’s death serves as a sobering reminder of exactly how dangerous the law enforcement profession truly is. We are thankful that Corporal Hallman, and all of his brothers and sisters in blue, were willing to stand in the gap to serve and protect our communities from those who wish to cause harm.

If you're willing and able, please consider giving to the account below to assist this grieving family. The Association will be doing our part to help the family by making a contribution from our Fallen Heroes program. 

Corporal Dale Hallman, Saluda County Sheriff's Office, End of Watch - April 6, 2018.

Sheriff Perry is expected to hold a 4:30 p.m. news conference to discuss the incident in full.

  Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

  Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

