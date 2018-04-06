'Dale can't be replaced,' sheriff says in remarks after deputy's death in crash

LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.More >>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.More >>
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says the company is conducting audit of Cambridge Analytica's data use.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>
The clothes are designed to accommodate people of different abilities, whether missing a limb, autistic or propelled by a wheelchair.More >>
A Saluda County deputy has died in the line of duty after an overnight chase, according to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office.More >>
South Korean court to issue verdict on disgraced former President Park Geun-hye.More >>
South Carolina debated seceding from the Union more than 150 years ago, a decision that ultimately led to the Civil War. Now, the topic has come up again, amid a national debate over firearms and gun rights.More >>
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after an infant died after being left in a car.More >>
