'Dale can't be replaced,' sheriff says in remarks after deputy's death in crash

This is the scene of the crash where Cpl. Dale Hallman's car went careening off the side of the road. (Source: WIS)

The Saluda County Sheriff's Office is now firmly in the mourning period after one of their deputies died Friday morning while responding to a call for service.

Cpl. Dale Hallman, 29, was on his way to aid the sheriff's office in their pursuit of an armed man with a child who just took them on a chase to just inside Edgefield County when his car went off the side of the road and overturned.

Hallman was was bringing one of the sheriff's office's K9 officers to the scene to help locate the suspect who fled his vehicle. The suspect, meanwhile, was apprehended late Friday.

The accident caused Hallman, who the South Carolina Highway Patrol said was not wearing a seat belt, to be ejected from his vehicle. He was taken to Self Memorial Hospital where he died around 3 a.m.

Saluda County Sheriff John Perry described the tragedy in a late afternoon news conference.

"It's a devastating event for us. We're a small family. When something happens to one of us, it happens to all of us," Perry said.

Perry spoke of Hallman highly and said he was a happy-go-lucky guy and a go-getter whose smile always lit up the sheriff's office. The loss of Hallman in the small sheriff's office has been nothing short of devastating, according to Perry.

"Anytime something like this happens to this magnitude, it's tragic. There's always things you can learn and there's always the what-ifs," Perry said. "The what-if's are not going to bring my deputy back."

"Dale can't be replaced."

The K9 officer, meanwhile, is expected to be okay and was not injured.

Hallman leaves behind a pregnant wife, two step-sons, a mother, a father, and a sister. Hallman's family has already begun to receive an outpouring of support.

Our hearts break deeply for the family of Corporal Dale Hallman of the Saluda County Sheriff's Office. We are setting up a GoFundMe for his pregnant wife and two boys. The page will be up shortly. Please help us support his family. https://t.co/lLS5H42kX2 @wis10 — Serve And Connect (@ServeAndConnect) April 6, 2018

The South Carolina Sheriff's Association released the following statement late Friday morning:

“The South Carolina Sheriffs' Association extends our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Hallman Family, Sheriff John Perry, and the entire Saluda County Sheriff's Office. Corporal Hallman's selfless actions will cause him to be forever remembered as a hero. Corporal Hallman’s death serves as a sobering reminder of exactly how dangerous the law enforcement profession truly is. We are thankful that Corporal Hallman, and all of his brothers and sisters in blue, were willing to stand in the gap to serve and protect our communities from those who wish to cause harm. If you're willing and able, please consider giving to the account below to assist this grieving family. The Association will be doing our part to help the family by making a contribution from our Fallen Heroes program. Corporal Dale Hallman, Saluda County Sheriff's Office, End of Watch - April 6, 2018.”

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.