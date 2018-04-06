CPD investigating overnight collision - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

CPD investigating overnight collision

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
The Columbia Police Department is investigating a single vehicle collision that happened on Thursday night.

The incident occurred on Magnolia Springs Court.

CPD says it appears that the driver left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver reportedly has significant injuries.

