CPD investigating overnight collision

CPD is investigating a single vehicle collision that happened on Magnolia Springs Court. The driver reportedly sustained significant injuries. (Source: Tabitha P. Sriram)

CPD is investigating a single vehicle collision that happened on Magnolia Springs Court. The driver reportedly sustained significant injuries. (Source: Tabitha P. Sriram)

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a single vehicle collision that happened on Thursday night.

The incident occurred on Magnolia Springs Court.

CPD says it appears that the driver left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver reportedly has significant injuries.

WIS will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.