Coroner identifies 19-year-old killed in overnight crash

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified a 19-year-old Columbia man as the driver of a car that died in an overnight crash on Leesburg Road.

According to Watts, Robert D. Edelmayer died at Palmetto Health Richland from multiple blunt force injuries.

He was pronounced dead at 7 a.m.

Edelmayer, according to the Columbia Police Department, was driving at 3:30 a.m. when his car left the road and struck a tree.

CPD continues to investigate.

