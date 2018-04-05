Sunny moods for solar energy supporters in South Carolina

The classic battle between bobcat and rattlesnake took place in Scottsdale, AZ.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.
Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.
National guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to fight illegal immigration.
The WIS First Alert weather team has your latest weather story as we head into the weekend.
The president said he wasn't aware his lawyer paid the porn star $130,000 just before the election.
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.
Trae, 13, and his brother, 15-year-old Travis Green Jr., were both killed in a crash Wednesday evening after the car they were traveling in left the roadway and struck a tree.
Thousands have thronged the Capitol for three straight days seeking more money for the classrooms.
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.
Sending that text message and even holding a cellphone while driving on South Carolina roads could soon cost much more than before if one bill becomes law.
The sunshine outdoors likely matched the moods of solar energy advocates in South Carolina on Thursday. They called the House vote to expand the industry a win.
