Lexington PD: 'Suspicious men' wanted after kids say they were offered rides

Lexington Police are hoping the community can help in identifying two men who approached children in two separate incidents asking if they needed a ride.

Officers say on March 31, between about 4:50 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., two young boys said they saw a tan or gold early 2000s Chevrolet Suburban near the 100 block of Middlebrook Drive in the Town of Lexington.

The first incident involved an 8-year-old boy who said he was approached by a black man described as being approximately 30 years old, bald and wearing a white t-shirt. The man was driving the Chevrolet Suburban when he asked the 8-year-old if he needed a ride. The boy declined the ride before returning home.

The second incident involved a 12-year-old boy who said he was offered a ride by a white man driving the same car. This man was described as having gray hair and being approximately 40 years old. The 12-year-old also declined the ride and went home.

Composite sketches of the two suspects were drawn after both of the children involved were interviewed.

Anyone who may recognize either of the two men is urged to contact the Lexington Police Department at (803) 358-1414. You can also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

