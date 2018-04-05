'It really wasn't supposed to be like this:' Brothers killed in police pursuit, crash in Irmo remembered

Trae, 13, and his brother, 15-year-old Travis Green Jr., were both killed in a crash Wednesday evening after the car they were traveling in left the roadway and struck a tree. (Source: Green family)

Family and friends of 13-year-old Trae Green said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time during a crash that cost him his life.



Trae, 13, and his brother, 15-year-old Travis Green Jr., were both killed in a crash Wednesday evening after the stolen car they were traveling in left the roadway and struck a tree. The Irmo Police Department said when officers tried to pull the car over, it sped off, and led them on a chase that would end with three teenagers dead and three others injured.

“It really wasn’t supposed to be like this,” Keasia Jackson, Trae’s older sister, said. “If anything, I was supposed to go first and not him. He had so much to live up to and now he can’t fulfill his dreams.”

Jackson said Trae and Travis are half-brothers and were great friends who did a lot together. Trae played AAU basketball and Pop Warner football, following in the footsteps of his older siblings.

“I play basketball at Charleston Southern and his other brother plays and so he was really using sports as a way to make our momma proud,” Jackson said.

Darius Derick, a friend of Travis and Trae, said he had spoken to both of them earlier this week and never expected to hear of their passing.

“Those two are my boys and I love them, they’re in a better place and I’m going to keep pushing for them,” he said.



Jackson said 13-year-old Trae had a big heart and dreamed of being a rapper. However, she said those surrounding him the night of the crash did not have his best interests in mind.

“I want to know who was driving because how could you do that and put other younger kids’ lives at risk like that,” she said.

Irmo Police said the car the six teens were traveling in was stolen and a gun was recovered inside the car. Jackson contends anyone that knew her brother, knew he wasn’t a bad kid.

“He was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” she said. “Trae isn’t that person, he never was and never will be. We didn’t raise him to be that type of boy. He’s always been into sports and he was going to take that route to make our momma proud.”

The family said Trae was an 8th grader at Irmo Middle School, while Travis was a 9th grader at Irmo High School. They said they hope to plan a joint funeral for the two boys to honor their short, but meaningful lives.

