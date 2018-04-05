Gamecock fans invited to presentation of Citizen Naismith Trophy to standout A'ja Wilson

South Carolina women’s basketball fans are invited to celebrate the presentation of the Citizen Naismith Trophy to Gamecock standout A’ja Wilson.

The presentation will be held on Monday, April 9 at 6:15 p.m. on the plaza in front of Colonial Life Arena. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the McGuire Club inside CLA.

This will be the final South Carolina appearance for Wilson prior to the WNBA Draft. Her invitation to the WNBA Draft marks the fourth-straight season that a Gamecock has been on hand for the event.

University President Harris Pastides, head coach Dawn Staley, Atlanta Tipoff Club executive director Eric Oberman and Wilson will all take the stage for the Citizen Naismith Trophy presentation.

Wilson was announced the winner of the prestigious award on March 31. So far, she has collected every national player of the year award this season.

