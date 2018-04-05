Gamecock fans invited to presentation of Citizen Naismith Trophy to standout A'ja Wilson

The classic battle between bobcat and rattlesnake took place in Scottsdale, AZ.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.More >>
Auburn guard Mustapha Heron says he will enter the NBA draft and plans to hire an agent.More >>
McPhee-McCuin will be introduced Friday at 12:00 p.m. at The Pavilion.More >>
More than a few Bulldog fans were on campus Monday afternoon to see their maroon and white heroes. MSU suffered a heartbreaking loss Sunday night in the national championship game.More >>
Today’s the day! Mississippi State faces Louisville tonight for a spot in the National Championship. Tip-off is set for 6:00 PM CST. pic.twitter.com/yZ5c1yFk3d — Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) March 30, 2018 Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.More >>
Saturday was a serious day for Mississippi State but the Bulldogs got to have a little bit of fun. The Bulldogs began to prepare for the national championship game plus saw plenty of MSU fans at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.More >>
Johnson's son Malaki turns two this week. Balancing school and ball is one thing, and Ro has to throw in the responsibilities of being a parent as well. But with the support of her family and team, she's able to do it all gracefully.More >>
The Bulldogs are a #1 seed, 36-1 this season, and a national title contender since November. That's quite different compared to where MSU was in their 2017 run to Dallas.More >>
Quinndary Weatherspoon feasted on Louisville Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center. The Velma Jackson alum had 19 points and 14 rebounds as Mississippi State routed the Cardinals 79-56.More >>
Mississippi State is one win away from back to back trips to the Final Four. Sunday's opponent UCLA hasn't reached the Elite Eight since 1999.More >>
Teaira McCowan had 24 points and 15 rebounds, Victoria Vivians added 14 points and top-seeded Mississippi State routed North Carolina State 71-57 on Friday night to reach the Elite Eight of the women's NCAA...More >>
