SC man battling Stage 4 cancer greeted by Tiger Woods at The Masters after stepdaughter's plea goes viral

A dream comes true on day one of the Masters. Lifelong golfing fan Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer Tiger Woods.  (Source: WIS) A dream comes true on day one of the Masters. Lifelong golfing fan Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer Tiger Woods.  (Source: WIS)
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods. 

It was a joyous experience for Shane who currently battles Stage 4 lung cancer. Shane’s always wanted to see Tiger Woods in person. His stepdaughter, Jordan Miller, recently made a plea on Twitter to help her stepfather realize this dream.

“What a thrill. Been a Tiger Woods fan for a long time," Caldwell said. 

Shane has supported Tiger’s career from the very beginning. Shane's wife, Renae, can attest to his fandom. 

“Been with him through thick and thin," she said. "Shane’s has had his ups and downs with his health. So, he looks at it the same way.”

Shane has defeated colon cancer twice.  But now, he fights lung cancer. 

“My husband is a very unselfish person," Renae said. "He will do for everyone, but never ask for anything.”

Shane has marveled at the attention Jordan's plea received. “Thing went viral on Twitter," Shane said. "1.7 million views this morning.”

His stepdaughter’s efforts worked! The Caldwells, with the help of some friends, received passes to attend the Masters. That's where Shane met his hero. 

It all happened on the practice driving range at Augusta National. Woods waved and smiled Shane’s way before he stepped away from hitting golf balls to sign his glove for Caldwell. Caldwell will cherish forever.            

“Let’s you know that Tiger is not as standoffish as he maybe would have been or used to be," Shane said. "He’s a nicer person than according to the media.”

“We’re incredibly humbled and incredibly grateful," Renae said. "This is a dream come true for him.”

“This is a great experience," Shane said. "Pretty emotional.”

A much-needed perfect moment at a place that’s unlike any other. 

And back to the scene of where this all began. Jordan has collected a number of reactions from folks on Twitter who are so happy for Shane. 

