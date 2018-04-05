Pesticide spray forces evacuation of business at Richland Mall - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Pesticide spray forces evacuation of business at Richland Mall

A pesticide sprayed into a business at Richland Mall has been evacuated, according to Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins.  (Source: Ryan Burgee) A pesticide sprayed into a business at Richland Mall has been evacuated, according to Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins.  (Source: Ryan Burgee)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A pesticide sprayed into a business at Richland Mall has been evacuated, according to Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins. 

Jenkins said that the work site and recruiting business is the only business that was impacted by this incident at the mall located at 3400 Forest Dr. The business will be closed for the rest of the day. 

Jenkins also said several people were sick from the pesticide and one person was transported to the hospital. The air will be monitored and the others inside were allowed to go back and retrieve their belongings. 

The rest of the mall is open. 

