The 2018 Atlantic hurricane predictions are out - the best thing to do is be prepared

The 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season predictions have been released - and the WIS First Alert weather team wants you to be weather ready ahead of the storm.

Colorado State University predicts 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes. A major hurricane is a Category 3 or above with winds of at least 111 mph.

Being prepared for a hurricane is just as important as knowing the forecast.

National research shows that 85 percent of Americans are not ready for an emergency. Nearly half of Americans do not even have emergency supplies.

So, what can you do now to get ahead of the storm and prepare just in case it does hit close to the Midlands? Meteorologists say one of the most important things you can do to be ready is to have a hurricane preparedness kit.

The National Hurricane Center says water is one of the most important necessities in a hurricane preparedness kit. Officials say you'll want to store at least a gallon of water a day for each person in your household for each day that you anticipate you will need it.

You will also need to have about 3 to 7 days worth of non-perishable, pre-packaged, can food as well as a first aid kit and toiletries. Make sure you are stocked with flashlights, batteries, and a battery operated the radio in case your power goes out. You'll want to also grab any prescriptions you may need along with food and items for your pets, babies, or elderly relative or friend.

Preparing your car is another important step. Make sure your car has a full tank of gas in case there is a need to evacuate.

You should stock your home with supplies that may be needed during the emergency period. At a minimum, these supplies should include:

Several clean containers for water, large enough for a 3-5 day supply of water (about five gallons for each person).

A 3-5 day supply of non-perishable food.

A first aid kit and manual.

A battery-powered radio, flashlights, and extra batteries.

Sleeping bags or extra blankets.

Water-purifying supplies, such as chlorine or iodine tablets or unscented, ordinary household chlorine bleach.

Prescription medicines and special medical needs.

Baby food and/or prepared formula, diapers, and other baby supplies.

Disposable cleaning cloths, such as "baby wipes" for the whole family to use in case bathing facilities are not available.

Personal hygiene supplies, such as soap, toothpaste, sanitary napkins, etc.

An emergency kit for your car with food, flares, booster cables, maps, tools, a first aid kit, fire extinguisher, sleeping bags, etc.

