Lexington man pleads guilty to federal drug and firearm charges

Bryshun Furlow pleaded guilty to federal drug and firearm charges. (Source: U.S. Attorney District of SC)

A Lexington County man has pleaded guilty to federal drug and firearm charges.

Bryshun Genard Furlow,34, plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, and a substance containing both methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, according to U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.

Evidence showed that in Nov. 2016, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department executed a state search warrant at Furlow’s apartment on Wessinger Street after having made three separate controlled purchases of crack cocaine in September and October 2016.

During the search of the apartment, deputies recovered cocaine, methamphetamine, and tablets consisting of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Deputies also recovered two digital scales, $5,422, a pyrex dish with cocaine residue, a .40 caliber handgun, a .38 caliber revolver, and various rounds of .40 caliber and .38 caliber ammunition.

Furlow admitted to the drugs found in the apartment.

Furlow is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms and ammunition based upon his prior Georgia state convictions.

He faces a maximum of 30 years in prison, a fine of $2,000,000, and at least 6 years of supervised release on the drug charge.

Additionally, Furlow faces a maximum of 10 years imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, and 3 years of supervised release on the felon in possession of firearms and ammunition charge.

However, if he is deemed an armed career criminal in light of his prior convictions, he would face a statutory mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 15 years with a maximum of life, a fine of $250,000, and 5 years of supervised release on the firearms charge.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

It was prosecuted as part of Project CeaseFire, a joint federal, state and local initiative focused upon aggressively prosecuting firearm cases in an effort to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.

