FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms to move into Midlands Saturday afternoon

The WIS First Alert Weather team has issued Saturday as a First Alert Day for the potential of strong to severe storms.

Showers and thunderstorms will roll through the area from the morning into the evening on Saturday. The dynamics with this system will allow for some of these storms to contain gusty winds, dangerous lightning, and heavy rain.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of Midlands under a Marginal Risk to Slight Risk of severe weather. We'll see gusty showers before noon but the timing of the best chance to see severe weather will move West to East from Noon-8 PM.

A lingering shower is possible until midnight before the front passes through. Once the front passes, temperatures will be well below normal the next few days.

Clearing skies Sunday with more rain showers coming by Monday.

This will be a changing weather situation. It’s important to download the WIS Weather App to stay ahead of any severe weather.

Here’s the forecast…

First Alert Today: Showers and thunderstorms from mid-morning through the evening. Best chance for severe weather is 2 PM to 8 PM. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs around 70. Rain chance 80%

Saturday night: Lingering showers through around 12 AM before the cooler air moves in. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy and cool. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

Monday: Showers likely. Highs lower 60s. Rain chance 60%

