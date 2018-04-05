FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible Saturday in the Midlands

The WIS First Alert weather team has your latest weather story as we head into the weekend. Here are some highlights:

Saturday is an Alert Day

A few thunderstorms could be strong to severe especially by Saturday afternoon

Parts of the Midlands are under Marginal and Slight Risks for severe weather

Damaging winds will be the biggest threat

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially for areas in the Lowcountry

Otherwise, expect scattered showers Saturday with highs in the 70s

Heads up! A few thunderstorms could be strong to severe this weekend.

Your WIS First Alert Weather Team has declared Saturday as an Alert Day.

Parts of the Midlands are under a Marginal Risk of severe weather Saturday. A small portion of our viewing area is under a Slight Risk at this time, mainly areas east of I-95 toward the Lowcountry.

We're tracking an area of low pressure that will move across the Palmetto State Saturday morning into the afternoon.

While the forecast and timing of this system are subject to change, at this time, parts of the Midlands could see scattered showers and possibly a few storms that could be strong to severe by Saturday afternoon.

Damaging winds will be the biggest threat with any storms that develop. Isolated tornadoes are possible, especially for areas in the Lowcountry. Otherwise, on Saturday, expect scattered showers. Highs will be in the 70s.

Forecast:

Thursday: More sunshine with highs only in the mid to upper 60s. NE wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday night: Clear and cool again with lows in the mid-40s.

Friday: More seasonable with highs in the mid-70s. Increasing clouds with a stray shower possible before midnight.

Saturday: **Alert Day** A line of showers for the morning into the afternoon. A few strong to severe storms are possible. Highs in the low 70s.

BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIS WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES ON THIS WEEK'S WEATHER

SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK: http://bit.ly/2iZtJrC

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.