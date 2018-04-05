FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible Saturday in the Midlands

The WIS First Alert weather team has your latest weather story as we head into the weekend. Here are some highlights:
Your WIS First Alert Weather Team has declared Saturday as an Alert Day.
Parts of the Midlands are under a Marginal Risk of severe weather Saturday. A small portion of our viewing area is under a Slight Risk at this time, mainly areas east of I-95 toward the Lowcountry.
We're tracking an area of low pressure that will move across the Palmetto State Saturday morning into the afternoon.
While the forecast and timing of this system are subject to change, at this time, parts of the Midlands could see scattered showers and possibly a few storms that could be strong to severe by Saturday afternoon.
Damaging winds will be the biggest threat with any storms that develop. Isolated tornadoes are possible, especially for areas in the Lowcountry. Otherwise, on Saturday, expect scattered showers. Highs will be in the 70s.
Forecast:
BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIS WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES ON THIS WEEK'S WEATHER
SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK: http://bit.ly/2iZtJrC
Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.