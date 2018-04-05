FIRST ALERT: Parts of Midlands now under greater risk for severe weather

The WIS First Alert Weather team has issued Saturday as a First Alert Day for the potential of strong to severe storms.

A developing Low pressure system to our west will quickly move into South Carolina by Saturday giving us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. The dynamics with this system will allow for some of these storms to contain damaging winds, dangers lightning, heavy rain and possible tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of Midlands under a Marginal Risk to Slight Risk of severe weather Saturday. The timing of this system would give us showers and storms moving West to East from Noon to 8 p.m. Once the front passes temperatures will be well below normal the next few days.

Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds, mild. Lows in the upper 50's.

First Alert Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms mid-day through late afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and heavy rain. Highs in the middle 70's with an 80 percent chance of rain.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy and cool. Highs in the lower 60's.

Monday: Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60's. Rain chance 60 percent.

