LIVE: Tour bus crash closes parts of I-20 outside of The Masters in Augusta. 

The driver of a tour bus that overturned on I-20 Thursday morning is being charged with DUI.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. near the Wrens, GA exit. Georgia State Troopers told our sister station WFXG that the bus ran off the right side of the road and the driver overcorrected and turned the bus over in the median.

In all, 18 people were on the bus and several passengers were taken to local hospitals. The driver, 61-year-old Steven F. Hoppenbrouwer, of Gwinett County, GA, has been charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.

