LIVE: Tour bus crash closes parts of I-20 outside of The Masters - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LIVE: Tour bus crash closes parts of I-20 outside of The Masters in Augusta

The driver of a tour bus that overturned on I-20 Thursday morning is being charged with DUI. The driver of a tour bus that overturned on I-20 Thursday morning is being charged with DUI.
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

LIVE: Tour bus crash closes parts of I-20 outside of The Masters in Augusta. 

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. near the Wrens, GA exit. Georgia State Troopers told our sister station WFXG that the bus ran off the right side of the road and the driver overcorrected and turned the bus over in the median. 

In all, 18 people were on the bus and several passengers were taken to local hospitals. The driver, 61-year-old Steven F. Hoppenbrouwer, of Gwinett County, GA, has been charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane. 

RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • YouTube shooter's bizarre videos key to suspected motive

    YouTube shooter's bizarre videos key to suspected motive

    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:36 AM EDT2018-04-05 06:36:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-05 16:37:38 GMT
    (Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Ca...(Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Ca...

    Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

    More >>

    Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

    More >>

  • A train filled with human feces has sat for months in an Alabama town. And summer is coming.

    A train filled with human feces has sat for months in an Alabama town. And summer is coming.

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:01 AM EDT2018-04-05 13:01:06 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:01 AM EDT2018-04-05 14:01:24 GMT

    Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.

    More >>

    Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.

    More >>

  • Father knocks out intruder, livestreams takedown video

    Father knocks out intruder, livestreams takedown video

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-04-05 04:30:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:16 AM EDT2018-04-05 06:16:56 GMT

    Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.

    More >>

    Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly