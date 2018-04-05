Police: Three juveniles killed in crash identified following hig - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Police: Three juveniles killed in crash identified following high-speed chase in Irmo

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.
IRMO, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified three teens killed in a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Irmo late Wednesday night on Piney Grove Road.

The coroner's office identified the teens as Travis Lamount Green, Jr., 15; Travion D’Monte Green, 13; and  Reshad Daloamir Davis, 15. All died due to "multiple traumatic injuries sustained in the accident."

Irmo [olice say they attempted to pull over the car, a 2008 Pontiac G6, Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. for speeding. Instead of stopping, police said, the car led officers on a chase through Irmo that ended with a crash on Piney Grove Road and Linsbury Circle after the driver of the car lost control and crashed into a tree.

Police said six people were in the car ranging in ages from 13 years old to 18 years old. None of them were wearing seat belts.

The three other juveniles involved in the crash are hospitalized, but their conditions are not currently known. 

Upon further investigation, detectives also recovered a firearm on one of the juveniles. An investigation into the crash continues this morning, but officials say the car was overcapacity. 

Irmo police have also reviewed dashcam footage from the incident and believe they did nothing wrong as they did not perform any maneuvers to try and stop the car and did not deploy any tire deflation devices.

"This is a sad day in Irmo and a senseless tragedy has struck our community," the Irmo Police Department statement said.

