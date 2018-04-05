LCSD looking for suspects who broke into a Leesville home

LCSD is looking for these suspects who broke into a Leesville home. (Source: LCSD)

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department needs the public's help finding two people who broke into a home in Leesville.

They are seen on camera going through drawers, bedrooms, and the freezer. They also sprayed a fire extinguisher in the house.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.



