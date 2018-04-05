LCSD looking for suspects who broke into a Leesville home

Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.More >>
The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
President Donald Trump's promise to use the military to secure the US-Mexico border isn't a new concept and is something the US has done in the past for many reasons.More >>
The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.More >>
Thousands have thronged the Capitol for three straight days seeking more money for the classrooms.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department needs the public's help finding two people who broke into a home in Leesville.More >>
