LCSD looking for - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LCSD looking for suspects who broke into a Leesville home

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
LCSD is looking for these suspects who broke into a Leesville home. (Source: LCSD) LCSD is looking for these suspects who broke into a Leesville home. (Source: LCSD)
(Source: LCSD) (Source: LCSD)

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department needs the public's help finding two people who broke into a home in Leesville. 

They are seen on camera going through drawers, bedrooms, and the freezer. They also sprayed a fire extinguisher in the house. 

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • YouTube shooter's bizarre videos key to suspected motive

    YouTube shooter's bizarre videos key to suspected motive

    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:36 AM EDT2018-04-05 06:36:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:46 AM EDT2018-04-05 11:46:43 GMT
    (Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Ca...(Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Ca...

    Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

    More >>

    Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

    More >>

  • Father knocks out intruder, livestreams takedown video

    Father knocks out intruder, livestreams takedown video

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-04-05 04:30:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:16 AM EDT2018-04-05 06:16:56 GMT

    Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.

    More >>

    Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.

    More >>

  • Map: Teacher pay state by state

    Map: Teacher pay state by state

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:34:09 GMT
    Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)
    Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)

    According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.

    More >>

    According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.

    More >>
    •   

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • YouTube shooter's bizarre videos key to suspected motive

    YouTube shooter's bizarre videos key to suspected motive

    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:36 AM EDT2018-04-05 06:36:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:46 AM EDT2018-04-05 11:46:43 GMT
    (Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Ca...(Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Ca...

    Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

    More >>

    Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

    More >>

  • APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:05:23 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:40 AM EDT2018-04-05 11:40:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual...More >>
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages.More >>

  • AP Explains: Why US militarization of border isn't new

    AP Explains: Why US militarization of border isn't new

    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:36 AM EDT2018-04-05 05:36:04 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:37 AM EDT2018-04-05 11:37:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015, aerial file photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine agent looks out along the Rio Grande on the Texas-Mexico border in Rio Grande City, Texas. U.S. Homeland Security S...(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015, aerial file photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine agent looks out along the Rio Grande on the Texas-Mexico border in Rio Grande City, Texas. U.S. Homeland Security S...
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015, aerial file photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine agent looks out along the Rio Grande on the Texas-Mexico border in Rio Grande City, Texas. U.S. Homeland Security S...(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015, aerial file photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine agent looks out along the Rio Grande on the Texas-Mexico border in Rio Grande City, Texas. U.S. Homeland Security S...

    President Donald Trump's promise to use the military to secure the US-Mexico border isn't a new concept and is something the US has done in the past for many reasons.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's promise to use the military to secure the US-Mexico border isn't a new concept and is something the US has done in the past for many reasons.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly