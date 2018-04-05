Winston the Service Dog's foster family encourages others to foster

If you've ever wanted to be a pet owner but just can't make the commitment throughout the week, Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services can still use your help training service dogs.

You can foster a dog as cute as Winston for just the weekend.

The process is through Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services (PAALS), and foster families help service dogs like Winston learn to live in a home.

To start, you must fill out an application online.

PAALS asks for a minimum of a six- month commitment while fostering. The house cannot have more than one dog, but you can have other animals like cats.

As a foster family, you’ll continue the dog's training during the weekend, such as practicing learning cues.

To learn the behavior and training processes, you will also be required to attend two Friday PAALs classes a month.

Winston’s foster family tells WIS this is the perfect opportunity to have a dog in their house without the full time commitment.

Angela Black, Winston’s foster mom says “We are too busy during the week. We cannot give a dog the care and attention it needs Monday through Friday, but our weekends are relaxed and we felt like we wanted to have an animal. The weekends worked a lot better for us.”

"The weekend class gives you the opportunity to bring a dog home for that weekend...Once you try it for the weekend, that could really help you decide if it’s for you and your family."



All food and medical care will be provided by PAALs for no cost. However, if you’d like to purchase the food it can be used for a tax deduction.

