Remains of Midlands World War II vet return home

It's been a long-awaited return home for family members of a veteran from the Midlands killed during World War II.
The remains of Army Air Forces 2nd Lieutenant William Harth landed at Columbia Metropolitan Airport around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.
His remains were accounted for back in November. Harth was greeted by family, other vets and Patriot Guard riders at the airport.
The military used DNA matched from family to identify his remains.
"They asked for our DNA a year ago, so I sent mine and my sister sent hers too and then we heard back from them that they found the remains. It was just unbelievable. I mean 75 years to come back home to Columbia,” Bonnie Hipkins, Harth’s niece said.
Harth will be buried at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, with full honors, on Friday at 11 a.m.
Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.
President Donald Trump will be signing a proclamation directing the departments of Defense and Homeland Security to work together with governors to deploy the National Guard to the southwest border.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.
Stocks in the US and Europe are sinking after the US and China both announced details of proposed tariffs, escalating a trade dispute between the two largest economies in the world.More >>
Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.
For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual...More >>
