Remains of Midlands World War II vet return home

It's been a long-awaited return home for family members of a veteran from the Midlands killed during World War II.

The remains of Army Air Forces 2nd Lieutenant William Harth landed at Columbia Metropolitan Airport around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

His remains were accounted for back in November. Harth was greeted by family, other vets and Patriot Guard riders at the airport.

The military used DNA matched from family to identify his remains.

"They asked for our DNA a year ago, so I sent mine and my sister sent hers too and then we heard back from them that they found the remains. It was just unbelievable. I mean 75 years to come back home to Columbia,” Bonnie Hipkins, Harth’s niece said.

Harth will be buried at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, with full honors, on Friday at 11 a.m.

