Remains of Midlands World War II vet return home - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Remains of Midlands World War II vet return home

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WISTV) (Source: WISTV)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

It's been a long-awaited return home for family members of a veteran from the Midlands killed during World War II.

The remains of Army Air Forces 2nd Lieutenant William Harth landed at Columbia Metropolitan Airport around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

His remains were accounted for back in November. Harth was greeted by family, other vets and Patriot Guard riders at the airport.

The military used DNA matched from family to identify his remains.

"They asked for our DNA a year ago, so I sent mine and my sister sent hers too and then we heard back from them that they found the remains. It was just unbelievable. I mean 75 years to come back home to Columbia,” Bonnie Hipkins, Harth’s niece said.

Harth will be buried at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, with full honors, on Friday at 11 a.m. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Map: Teacher pay state by state

    Map: Teacher pay state by state

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:34:09 GMT
    Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)
    Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)

    According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.

    More >>

    According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.

    More >>

  • Illinois town votes to ban assault rifles, fine violators $1,000 per day

    Illinois town votes to ban assault rifles, fine violators $1,000 per day

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 10:41 AM EDT2018-04-04 14:41:01 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    The Village Board of Trustees in Deerfield, Ill., a suburb near Chicago, voted on April 2 to ban the possession, sale, and manufacture of assault weapons and large capacity magazines.

    More >>

    The Village Board of Trustees in Deerfield, Ill., a suburb near Chicago, voted on April 2 to ban the possession, sale, and manufacture of assault weapons and large capacity magazines.

    More >>

  • Police investigate reports of 'zombie' raccoons

    Police investigate reports of 'zombie' raccoons

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:24 AM EDT2018-04-04 13:24:53 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:18 PM EDT2018-04-05 03:18:49 GMT

    Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.

    More >>

    Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.

    More >>
    •   

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • The Latest: Mexico says US troops on border won't be armed

    The Latest: Mexico says US troops on border won't be armed

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:46:08 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:57 PM EDT2018-04-05 03:57:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Khampha Bouaphanh). In this June 13, 2006, file photo, Utah National Guard soldiers work on extending a border fence in San Luis, Ariz., President Donald Trump said April 3, 2018, he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border ...(AP Photo/Khampha Bouaphanh). In this June 13, 2006, file photo, Utah National Guard soldiers work on extending a border fence in San Luis, Ariz., President Donald Trump said April 3, 2018, he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border ...
    President Donald Trump will be signing a proclamation directing the departments of Defense and Homeland Security to work together with governors to deploy the National Guard to the southwest border.More >>
    President Donald Trump will be signing a proclamation directing the departments of Defense and Homeland Security to work together with governors to deploy the National Guard to the southwest border.More >>

  • Police: YouTube shooter was calm in interview before attack

    Police: YouTube shooter was calm in interview before attack

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:57 PM EDT2018-04-05 03:57:06 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Trump signs proclamation directing troops to secure border

    Trump signs proclamation directing troops to secure border

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:26:14 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:56 PM EDT2018-04-05 03:56:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    More >>

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly