Drivers, get the Bluetooth ready: lawmakers poised to debate hands-free driving

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Sending that text message and even holding a cellphone while driving on South Carolina roads could soon cost much more than before if one bill becomes law.

The fine for texting and driving would quadruple for the first-time offender, but other things would be banned as well.  

Most drivers who spoke with WIS-TV were supportive of stricter consequences for distracted driving. 

“I’m a high school teacher, and I don’t want my students distracted while they’re driving," Eddie Clark said. 

“It’s something that needs to be corrected, definitely, just because a lot of young kids today aren’t paying attention because they’re so into social media," said Darius Barton. 

“Definitely, because I don’t have $100 to give to the government if I got caught texting and driving and it would be an issue with my parents," said Emma Shealy.

The bill, H. 4480, builds onto what's already on the books for texting and driving; it would make it illegal to hold a phone or electronic device while driving and at stop lights and stop signs. The fine for the first time would be $100 instead of $25 as current law states. The fine for each time after that would be $300 and two points on the license. 

Across the state, the Highway Patrol reports there have been 993 crashes causing injuries due to distracted driving so far in 2018, 12 of those caused by texting, plus another 13 deadly crashes due to distracted driving. 

“I mean we’re trying to kind of up the ante a little bit, you know. We need them to take it more seriously. We’ve got to get that number down and make it a lot safer on the road," AAA Carolinas' Ernie King said.

AAA supports the bill because of the belief it can lower the crash rate. 

WIS-TV did speak with another college student, unnamed, who was not feeling supportive toward the bill; the student said the fines seem "steep" for those who already struggle to pay things like parking tickets.

The House delayed debating the bill on Wednesday but could begin discussions as soon as Thursday. If the bill passes the House, it then goes to the Senate. 

