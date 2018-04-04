Police searching for suspects who stole utility trailer while victim was shopping

Lexington Police have released surveillance video of a theft in the hopes the community can help identify the suspects.

Officers said two suspects stole a utility trailer off the back of another person’s vehicle while the victim was shopping inside Home Depot.

The surveillance video shows one of the suspects as well as the car used in the theft.

Anyone with any information about the suspects is urged to contact the police department at (803) 358-7262.

PLEASE SHARE - LPD needs to identify the subjects and vehicle involved in a recent larceny of a trailer from the parking lot of @HomeDepot in the @TownLexingtonSC.



Please contact Detective Zack Truel with any information at 803-358-7262. pic.twitter.com/ygRjrtuOsv — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) April 4, 2018

