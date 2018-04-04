Lexington Co. woman steals $3000 worth of jewelry from retiremen - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington Co. woman steals $3000 worth of jewelry from retirement home residents

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Lachanda Langley, 39, who was an employee of the Columbia Presbyterian Community has been charged with four counts of burglary. (Source: LCSD) Lachanda Langley, 39, who was an employee of the Columbia Presbyterian Community has been charged with four counts of burglary. (Source: LCSD)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A Lexington County woman is facing multiple burglary charges after deputies say she stole jewelry from residents of a retirement community.

Lachanda Langley, 39, who was an employee of the Columbia Presbyterian Community has been charged with four counts of burglary. She was arrested without incident by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

Investigators say Langley used a master key to enter four apartments at the community without consent and stole jewelry. The total value of the stolen jewelry was estimated to be $3,000 by detectives.

Deputies say the staff at the Columbia Presbyterian Community were extremely helpful throughout the investigation.

“As soon as the first report of missing jewelry came in, we worked together to get to the bottom of the situation and determine what happened,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Langley pawned the stolen jewelry but investigators have been able to track down some of the items and returned them to the rightful owner.

“The safety and security of our residents are paramount to our community and we appreciate the Sheriff’s Department’s effort in resolving these incidents,” said Jason Basile, executive director of the Columbia Presbyterian Community.

Langley was released from the Lexington County Detention Center after she posted bail.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

